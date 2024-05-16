A Wisconsin man is accused of trying to groom a seventh-grade student for sex via Snapchat messages when he was a teacher in Kenosha.

Twenty nine-year-old Christian Enwright was previously a science teacher at KTEC Middle School, WISN reported on Wednesday, adding that officials ordered that he be held on $5,000 cash bail:

A Kenosha teacher has been fired after allegations of grooming his former 7th grade student. Now, Christian Enwright is awaiting possible charges from the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.https://t.co/chOGDb1MYj — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) May 8, 2024

The man has been charged with 22 counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the case. He was suspended in February when the allegations were levied against him and recently fired from his job.

The WISN article said “police found Snapchat messages on the girl’s phone that included Enwright shirtless in bed, complimenting her body and appearance. Police say Enwright defended himself, saying he was just trying to ‘make her feel better about herself.'”

Although prosecutors said law enforcement did not uncover anything “overtly sexual” in the texts between the two, they argued he was attempting to move in that direction.

Three images show the ex-teacher:

Former Kenosha Unified School District teacher Christian Enwright pleaded not guilty to 22 charges of disorderly conduct in court Wednesday.https://t.co/FKQvJ5N9kc — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) May 15, 2024

As Enwright was walking into court on Wednesday, reporter Jenna Rae asked him if he had anything to say and commented to him that he had messaged her team saying he wanted to tell them the “real story.”

Enwright did not reply to her inquiries:

No response from the fired Kenosha middle school teacher today as he was walking into court. Christian Enwright is charged with 22 counts of disorderly conduct and is accused of inappropriately talking with a student on Snapchat. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/OcIzB8S3WE — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) May 15, 2024

The child in the case has reportedly claimed that Enwright would compliment her body and focused on her legs when she wore shorts.

The family plans to sue, an attorney for the girl’s relatives explained.

Attorney Michael Karp said, “This is catastrophic for the family. It’s catastrophic for their child. This is not going to go away quickly, and it’s something that’s going to sit with her for the rest of her life. So, accountability is very important in a case like this.”

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network’s (RAINN) website, grooming is a tool sexual abusers often use on children.

“Grooming can take place online or in-person. It’s usually employed by a family member or someone else in the victim’s circle of trust, such as a coach, teacher, youth group leader or others who naturally have some interaction with the victim,” the organization said.