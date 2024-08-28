Pro-Palestinian Activists Target Jewish Student Center with Violent Threats in New York

A group of pro-Palestinian students targeted the Hillel, the Jewish student center, in a rally at New York City’s Baruch College on Saturday — the latest sign that antisemitism is returning to college campuses this fall with a vengeance.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported:

A small group of protesters gathered outside Baruch College in New York called for “war” in the United States and targeted the college’s Hillel Jewish student club, a further sign of escalating rhetoric on campus just ahead of the semester beginning on Wednesday. On Saturday, the demonstrators held a banner that said “Bring the war home” alongside an image of an assault rifle, and a sign that said, “Let the intifada pave the way for people’s war.” … According to images the protesters posted on social media, the demonstrators carried a sign that said, “Hillel go to hell,” with an inverted red triangle, a symbol the Hamas terror group uses to identify targets in propaganda videos. In the images, the activists wear keffiyehs and their faces are blurred. It was unclear how many of them were Baruch students.

Protests have already erupted at Cornell University and the University of Michigan as students return to class.

The Biden-Harris administration has done very little about campus antisemitism. Former President Donald Trump, who extended civil rights protections to Jews on college campuses during his first term, has promised to remove the accreditation and federal funding from any college or university that allows antisemitic protests to continue.

