A 30-year-old Howard University professor has been named among the victims in the midair crash that occurred Wednesday evening at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC.

Kiah Duggins was killed when the American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter collided, Fox News reported Friday.

Those who knew and loved Duggins, who was also a former Miss Kansas contestant, are mourning her loss.

“It is with profound sadness that the Howard University community and the Howard University School of Law have learned of the passing of Professor Kiah Duggins, who was among those lost in the mid-air plane collision at Reagan National Airport,” Howard University President Ben Vinson III wrote in a social media post on Thursday:

“We ask for privacy and respect for Professor Duggins’ family, students, and colleagues during this difficult time,” he added.

The university said Duggins, who worked as a civil rights attorney with the non-profit Civil Rights Corps, was supposed to work at its school of law in the fall.

“She studied the prison industrial complex abolition and lawyering movement as a Law For Black Lives fellow, a Black liberation group,” the Fox article said, adding that she earned her law degree from Harvard Law School.

The American Airlines flight had 60 passengers and four crew members onboard while journeying from Wichita, Kansas, and the helicopter was carrying three military personnel during its routine training flight. The collision happened over the Potomac River, according to Breitbart News, and the outlet noted officials believe there are no survivors.

Video footage shows the moment the two aircrafts near each other before a burst of light is seen and they fall out of the sky:

Reports said there was one air traffic controller (ATC) on two different tower positions at the same time when the crash happened, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Wichita’s Tabernacle Bible Church Minister Annie Montgomery said of Duggins, “Kiah was the most beautiful young lady inside and out. She was adventurous. She made friends so easily. She had the kind of personality that you just could not resist.”