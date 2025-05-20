Harvard President Takes 25% Pay Cut As Trump Slashes Funding

Harvard President Alan Garber is volunteering to take a 25% pay cut as the Trump administration pulls billions of dollars in federal funding, citing the institution’s failure to rein in antisemitism and radicalism.

The Harvard Crimson reported last week:

Harvard President Alan M. Garber ’76 will take a voluntary 25 percent pay cut for fiscal year 2026 as the University stares down the Trump administration’s nearly $3 billion funding cut, according to Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain. Garber has notified other members of Harvard’s top brass of his decision, and several are making voluntary cuts of their own, according to Swain. It is unclear how large of cuts other administrators have committed to making. While Garber’s salary for fiscal year 2025 has not yet been made public, Harvard presidents have historically earned upward of $1 million annually — meaning that a 25 percent pay cut could amount to a six-figure reduction. Fiscal year 2026 begins in July.

On Monday, the U.S. cut an additional $60 million in grants to Harvard. According to the Crimson, “more than 100 Harvard researchers received termination notices for federally funded research projects on Thursday.”

Harvard has historically prided itself on its research, which in turn enabled it to attract the world’s top scholars, as well as some $9 billion in federal funding.

It now risks that stature thanks to its tolerance of antisemitism.

