Two Colorado School Districts Cancel Classes Over Staff Absences on Day of ICE Protests

Two school districts in Denver, Colorado canceled all classed on Friday due to anticipated staff absences.

Aurora Public Schools and Commerce City-based Adams 14 made the announcements ahead of nationwide “ICE Out” protests following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, The Denver Post reported.

“There will be no classes for students tomorrow, Jan. 30 at all APS schools and Pickens Technical College due to a higher than anticipated number of staff absences that continue to grow across the district. As a result, we will be switching tomorrow to the Professional Release Day that was originally scheduled on Friday, Feb. 6. Staff who have not submitted absences should still report to their schools and sites,” Aurora Public Schools said in a post to Facebook.

“We recognize the impact this may have and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this will cause many of our families. We greatly appreciate your patience and flexibility as we navigate this situation. Schools will reopen and resume regular schedules on Monday, Feb. 2.” the district continued.

Adams 14 Superintendent Karla Loría also said in a post to social media that her district expected “a high number of student and staff absences” on Friday. She said Friday would be a “teacher and staff work day” with no students in class, according to the report.

Other school districts in the area have not fully shut down but are operating in a limited capacity, 9News reported.

Denver Public Schools said some programs would not have school Friday and others would start late. Boulder Valley School District said its schools will remain open but will not have full staffing, per the report.

A teacher from Roaring Fork School District RE-1 told the local news outlet that many teachers were planning to call out of work and hold a rally at 4 p.m.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.