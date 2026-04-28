VIDEO: Wisconsin Residents Want Teacher Who Posted ‘Make Americans Great Assassins Again’ Fired

A Wisconsin teacher who made disturbing online comments about presidential assassins after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday has been placed on leave.

Patrick Meyer, who works at Kaukauna High School, lamented that the four men who assassinated U.S. presidents must be “spinning in their graves” after the incident at the dinner on Saturday night in Washington, DC, where President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in attendance, Fox News reported Monday.

“I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It’s fucking embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!” the social studies teacher wrote in the post:

In a statement addressing his comments, the Kaukauna Area School District said he was placed on administrative leave and that the school board was committed to maintaining a safe environment for learning while also rejecting any conduct, expression, or behavior that could encourage violence.

Several neighbors appeared at a school board meeting on Monday to condemn the post and demand the teacher be fired, according to WFRV.

“Where the hell has our society gone that that is happening in our schools? How is that acceptable to anybody that pays taxes, and a hell of a lot of taxes, in Kaukauna for this school?” one woman said during her remarks.

A parent then told the board, “My child will not be taught by a teacher who promotes violence. No matter what happens, my child will not be taught by Mr. Meyer,” she added.

The suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, reportedly described himself as a “friendly federal assassin,” according to Breitbart News. He has since been charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump.

On Monday during “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow spoke about Democrats, saying, “All of these people have normalized this climate of violence, and they will not stop until Trump is dead.”

After Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was brutally assassinated during a speaking event in September, teachers across the nation did not hesitate to post dark celebrations of his murder, with many of them resulting in investigations, suspensions, and firings, per Breitbart News.