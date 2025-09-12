Teachers Across U.S. Face Firings After Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death

Unhinged teachers across the U.S. were not shy about posting ghoulish online celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday — resulting in investigations, suspensions, and firings this week in at least a half-dozen states.

The latest cases to surface were in Massachusetts, where two school districts conducted probes after, in one case, administrators were made aware of “highly inappropriate and insensitive commentary.”

A typical example, according to a Libs of TikTok post, is a special education teacher named Samantha Marengo at King Elementary School in Framingham, Massachusetts, 20 miles west of Boston. The teacher reportedly posted a video online of herself grinning and singing “God Bless America” while standing before a breaking news report on Kirk’s assassination in Utah.

At the Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, just north of Worcester, Massachusetts, a teacher has been placed on “administrative leave” for an Instagram post saying, “we’re NOT offering sympathy,” in a post also shared by Libs of TikTok.

The Massachusetts educators have plenty of company elsewhere in the country.

As Breitbart News reported, a social studies teacher named Wynne Boliek at Southside High School in Greenville, South Carolina, is “no longer employed” after saying “America became greater” following Kirk’s killing.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted the teacher’s comments, writing, “Greenville County Schools, we believe you may have some explaining to do. No one celebrating the loss of a human life should be allowed anywhere near children.”

Boliek was fired Thursday according to the district, which stated, “We strongly condemn the message shared by the former employee as it does not reflect the standards we expect of our staff. We remain committed to upholding the values of professionalism and respect for our students, families, colleagues, and community.”

In North Carolina, another teacher in trouble was employed by the federal government.

According to a New York Post report Friday, Kristen Eve, a teacher at the Department of Defense Education Activity at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, wrote on Facebook, “He was a garbage human. I won’t mourn him for one second.”

She then also appeared to make a threat, adding, “We are at a point where things are going to have to get ugly, get messy, maybe even get violent, to change this dumpster fire of a country.”

Other examples continue to pop up in local news outlets cited by the Post.

A school district investigation was underway at Oskaloosa High School in the heart of Iowa after administrators were made aware of a post by an art teacher named Matthew Kargol, who reportedly wrote on Facebook, “1 Nazi down,” after Kirk’s killing.

WATCH — Charlie Kirk Knew There Is No First Amendment Without the Second Amendment:

Another high school teacher named Jennifer Courtmanche at Robert E. Lee High in Baytown, Texas, reportedly wrote on Facebook, “Could Kirk have baited just ONE too many people? Could this have been the consequences of his actions catching up with him?”

It was accompanied by a cutesy, smirking cartoon avatar, according to the Houston Chronicle.

An “intervention specialist” at Canterbury Elementary in Cleveland, Ohio, reportedly wrote on social media that she hopes Kirk “never finds rest and always suffer in eternity,” the Post reported, though it did not name the offender.

More examples are expected as a new website called charliesmurderers.com debuted this week, which seeks examples of people hailing the death of the conservative organizer. The site reported that it has already received 20,000 submissions of people from all walks of life “celebrating Charlie’s death.”

WATCH — Pollak: You Could Have Just “Argued” with Charlie, Instead You Killed Him:

While some may argue that firing or punishing educators who have celebrated the death of the Turning Point USA founder goes against the American promise of free speech, others argue otherwise.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote Friday, “When you celebrate a political assassination, you have crossed the free speech red line. Nothing in the First Amendment protects speech that encourages violence.”

Ironically, the examples from teachers celebrating Kirk’s death have revealed the very issue he spent years exposing — the left-wing extremism that students are exposed to at all levels of the U.S. education system.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.