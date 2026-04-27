A report cited by the Los Angeles Times indicates the alleged White House Correspondents Dinner attacker described himself as a “friendly federal assassin.”

Breitbart News reported that the alleged attacker was identified as California resident Cole Tomas Allen. He purchased his guns legally and purportedly stored them at his parents’ home without their knowledge.

The Times noted, “Allen called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and…[indicated] that he was targeting Trump administration officials, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest, according to a report.”

He “allegedly shared the manifesto” with his family, and his brother in Connecticut and contacted authorities.

6 ABC pointed out that President Trump read the manifesto and told senior CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell, “I read a manifesto. He says he’s radicalized.”

“He was a Christian, a believer, and then he became an anti-Christian. And he had a lot of change. He’s been going through a lot based on what he wrote,” Trump continued. “His brother complained about him, and I think … reported him to the police. … His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.