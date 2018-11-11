Rocker Morrissey Attacked Onstage During San Diego Concert

Rocker Morrissey was physically assaulted onstage during a concert Saturday by a man who jumped up from the audience and seemed to have struck the singer in the face.

As he was performing his hit song “Every Day Is Like Sunday,” at Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego, when several concertgoers rushed the stage. One appeared to strike out at the performer before security put the attacker in a chokehold and dragged him off the stage, TMZ reported.

The imbroglio occurred as the English singer had ended his first set and was preparing for an encore.

TMZ posted a short video of the attack that showed several fans rushing the stage as security fended them off. But one man in a jacket avoided security and ran around behind the singer. It is unclear if the fan meant to attack Morrissey or if he was only over enthusiastically trying to grab the singer as opposed to punching him.

Morrissey immediately left the stage after the encounter and did not return for an encore. TMZ also reported that the singer dispensed with his usual meet-and-greet after the concert that night.

It is unknown if the 59-year-old singer was injured in the incident or if the fan was arrested.

Morrissey is next scheduled to perform in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 22.

