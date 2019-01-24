Cher: Feds Should ‘Stick Trump in Straight Jacket’ and ‘Put His A**’ in Prison

Far-left pop star Cher fantasized about President Donald Trump getting put into a “straight jacket” and sent to prison in a recent social media rant.

“Feds Should Walk 2 White House,Stick trump In Straight Jacket,& Put His Ass 2 PRISON,” Cher said in a social media post.

“He Said He Wanted 2 GUT Government…WELL HE HAS.WHAT RUSSIAN IS THRILLED AMERICA’S GUTTED,OVERJOYED MILLIONS OF [Americans] ARE REDUCED 2 POVERTY IN 1 MONTH, REJOICE HER SKIES ARE NOW UNSAFE.”

In another unhinged post, the 72-year-old said that federal workers might “die from stress” over the ongoing government shutdown.

“Where’s our shame? If There’s disaster where ppl die,what will Our PRECIOUS Shutdown mean them!? Do our positions on Shutdown Mean More Than Federal Workers Home,car !?”

“What if Federal worker Dies from STRESS!? trump’s [heartless] trash he’ll let Shutdown go on till ppl Drop [dead],” she added.

The “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” singer has been on a social media tear this week. She previously attacked the president over his order to keep transgender people out the military.

” No One Is Really Safe In trump’s America Unless They’re MEMBER OF MAR-A-LAGO, LIVE IN trump TOWER,WHITE, OR WEARS MAGA HAT.”

“My Amazing Trans Son Is Kind,Smart,Strong Loving, Talented,&Patriotic American. trump ‘Judges NO ONE By The The Content Of Their Character,'” she wrote.

