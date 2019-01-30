Kevin Hart Attacked for Telling Actor Jussie Smollett to ‘Stand Strong’ After Alleged Attack

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Hart speaks during during the 'Night School' Atlanta University Center press junket at Morehouse College on September 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

The leftist outage machine geared up to attack actor Kevin Hart for daring to wish gay actor Jussie Smollett well after news broke that he was the target of a homophobic attack in Chicago.

The Upside actor posted messages on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday decrying the attack Smollett claimed to have suffered.

“Sending prayers your way. This is unbelievably sad,” Hart wrote to Smollett.

Alongside a photo of Smollett, Kevin Hart continued on Instagram saying, “Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people….Choose love…I repeat…Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother.”

But the outrage mob was not having any of Hart’s “choosing love.” Social media users went on the attack recalling some of Hart’s past jokes that some called “homophobic.”

TV writer Ira Madison III, for instance, quickly slammed Hart saying, “This is why someone’s jokes about beating their gay son were never funny.”

Filmmaker Sam Greisman also attacked Hart over the comedian’s past jokes. “But keep joking about beating up your kid for being gay, Kevin Hart!” Greisman said.

Others jumped in to excoriate Hart:

Another Twitter user even criticized gay TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.