Kevin Hart Attacked for Telling Actor Jussie Smollett to ‘Stand Strong’ After Alleged Attack

The leftist outage machine geared up to attack actor Kevin Hart for daring to wish gay actor Jussie Smollett well after news broke that he was the target of a homophobic attack in Chicago.

The Upside actor posted messages on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday decrying the attack Smollett claimed to have suffered.

“Sending prayers your way. This is unbelievably sad,” Hart wrote to Smollett.

Alongside a photo of Smollett, Kevin Hart continued on Instagram saying, “Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people….Choose love…I repeat…Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother.”

But the outrage mob was not having any of Hart’s “choosing love.” Social media users went on the attack recalling some of Hart’s past jokes that some called “homophobic.”

TV writer Ira Madison III, for instance, quickly slammed Hart saying, “This is why someone’s jokes about beating their gay son were never funny.”

This is why someone’s jokes about beating their gay son were never funny — Ira (@ira) January 29, 2019

Filmmaker Sam Greisman also attacked Hart over the comedian’s past jokes. “But keep joking about beating up your kid for being gay, Kevin Hart!” Greisman said.

But keep joking about beating up your kid for being gay, Kevin Hart! — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) January 29, 2019

Others jumped in to excoriate Hart:

Do you see why the “jokes” weren’t funny now?? — Bethany West (@niale_west) January 30, 2019

Keep yo tears n prayers…This is why yo joke was important and such an issue — Jerry Ford, Jr., MPP♦️ (@JerryFordJr) January 30, 2019

oh now you want to pretend like you care? lolololol this is rich pic.twitter.com/ItSZeZX2M5 — Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) January 30, 2019

Where’s Kevin Hart and DL Hughley with some more of their little homophobic jokes? Since it’s all just funny and accountability isn’t important. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) January 29, 2019

Delete this before God sees it and smites you. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 30, 2019

Another Twitter user even criticized gay TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

.@TheEllenShow, you brought Kevin Hart on your show and accepted an apology when you weren’t the person harmed or impacted. Now that a Black gay man has been attacked, you want to show empathy? It doesn’t work that way. #JusticeForJussie pic.twitter.com/9EETvJgdwy — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) January 30, 2019

