First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted to New Jersey on Friday for a weekend getaway in an ensemble that has become a summer signature of hers.

Melania Trump departed Washington, D.C. in her favorite white button-down shirt and a pair of JBrand skinny jeans in a shade of ivory. Mrs. Trump paired with the casual look with a Michael Kors crocodile and canvas tote bag, matching Adidas sneakers, and tortoiseshell sunglasses by Saint Laurent.

The made-in-Italy Michael Kors tote currently retails at Neiman Marcus for about $990.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump donned a similar look last summer — opting for the same white button-down shirt, white skinny jeans, and showing off her Burberry tote bag that matched her Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Mrs. Trump, never one to shy away from the color white, wore a white Carolina Herrera fit-and-flare dress with thin rainbow stripes and fuschia Christian Louboutin patent leather stilettos to President Trump’s Fourth of July “Salute to America” celebration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.