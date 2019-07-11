Pop star turned Planned Parenthood activist Miley Cyrus will not consider having a child due to global warming-related anxiety, vowing not to reproduce until she is confident her offspring can “live on an earth with fish in the water.” (Fact check: fish currently exist in bodies of water all over the planet).

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer spoke at length to Elle and hit two of her go-to political topics: Feminism and climate change.

Cyrus tied the two topics together, assigning the female gender to the planet and warning against mankind’s destruction of it.

“When she’s angry, don’t fuck with her,” Cyrus said. “That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.”

The pop activist also revealed that she will not have kids until she feels like her child “would live on an earth with fish in the water.”

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women,” she said, making another comparison to feminism.

“We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child,” the Grammy-winner continued. “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. ”

Millennials as a whole, Cyrus claimed, feel the same way.

“We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” she said.

The conversation also dipped into the pop star’s view on sexuality, feminism, and her “unique” marriage with her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

“I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men,” she explained. “They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure.”

Cyrus continued:

I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.

This is far from the first time Miley Cyrus has voiced her warped opinion on cultural and political topics. She recently released a music video for her feminist “fight song” titled “Mother’s Daughter,” in which she dons a vagina catsuit and belts out “don’t fuck with my freedom” numerous times.

The phrase pays homage to her recent collaboration with fashion designer Marc Jacobs, her Happy Hippie Foundation non-profit, and abortion giant Planned Parenthood.