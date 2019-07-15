Seth MacFarlane: Green New Deal ‘Essential for Survival of Our Species’

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has declared that implementing the proposed policy aimed at tackling climate change, otherwise known as the “Green New Deal,” is “essential” for the survival of the human race.

In the midst of a detailed discussion about how to defeat President Donald Trump and Democrat politicians fighting amongst themselves, MacFarlane argued that the ‘Green New Deal,’ proposed by the far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a matter of life and death.

“For the record, I think a Green New Deal is not only a good idea, but essential for [the] survival of our species,” MacFarlane said. But I also don’t want to see it fizzle due to inexperienced legislative execution. There has to be unification.”

Exactly. For the record, I think a Green New Deal is not only a good idea, but essential for survival of our species. But I also don't want to see it fizzle due to inexperienced legislative execution. There has to be unification. But the comment below? This is what Trump wants.

Seth MacFarlane has long expressed his concern about climate change, fearing that it could soon lead to global catastrophe.

In January, the Ted star accused President Trump of spreading “bullshit” after he questioned the validity of global warming during a record-breaking cold patch. “It is the duty of the President of the United States to promote responsible science, not bullshit,” he wrote in response.

In a 2014 interview with Breitbart News, MacFarlane admitted he was “mystified” by the skepticism of conservatives on the issue of climate change.

“I don’t agree with a lot of the politics of the Right, but I can at least understand why they believe what they believe. Climate Change is the one issue where I am utterly mystified,” he said at the time. “We can’t just start ignoring science with Climate Change. It would be foolhardy. We can’t afford to be wrong. Science says this is happening. We can’t gamble.”

“When you’re talking about a claim like Climate Change, where you’re talking about a massive global transformation that could seriously jeopardize civilization, you better have some damn good evidence to back it up,” MacFarlane continued. “Not every one of them, but a vast majority of scientists accept that evidence.”

