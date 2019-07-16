Rap star Cardi B took to Twitter Tuesday to rally the troops for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), telling her 6.4 million Twitter following that everyone “let him down in 2016” and added that she does not mind paying more in taxes if she sees the fruits of it — like free college and free health care, two things Sanders has championed.

“I have been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” the I Like It artist said Tuesday. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along [sic] time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

She responded to a critic who mentioned her past rants on paying taxes and wondered why the Grammy-winner would express support for someone who would want to tax her at an even higher rate.

“I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on,” Cardi B argued. “It’s sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare.”

I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare . https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Last May, the rapper posted an Instagram video, railing against high taxation and demanding to know where her money was being put to use.

“I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money, you know what I’m saying?” she said. “When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates about what they’re doing with your donation.”

She ranted:

I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money, because I’m from New York where the streets are always dirty, it’s been voted the dirtiest city in America,” she continued. What is y’all doing? There’s still rats on the damn train, I know you’re not spending it in no damn prisons cos y’all been giving niggas like two underwears [sic] and one jumpsuit for like five months.” So what is y’all doing with my fucking money? I want to know, I want receipts, I want everything. Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking money.

Cardi B went on a similar rant in February, telling her followers that the IRS takes 45 percent of her paycheck.

Cardi B breaks down her monthly expenses and says IRS takes 45% of her earnings 💸 pic.twitter.com/Yo07fwAGxP — Complex (@Complex) February 6, 2019

Despite the infamous tax rants, Cardi B inexplicably backs Sanders, who is actively campaigning on taxing the rich in order to provide a plethora of “free” government services, many of which remain unrealistic.

“Healthcare, yeah, is a right, making sure that our kids can get a higher education is a right, that we rebuild our crumbling infrastructure is a basic need,” Sanders said on CNN in February. “That’s going to cost money.”

“But at a time when the people on top have so much while the middle class shrinks and we have so many people living in poverty, if your question is am I going to demand that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes, damn right I will,” he added.

Sanders has emphatically accepted Cardi B’s support in the past, invoking her rants on Twitter in an obvious attempt to appeal to younger voters.

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

In April, the rapper told Variety that she is will “always go with Bernie.”

“Bernie don’t say things to be cool, like there’s pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time,” she told the magazine.

The superstar made waves earlier this year after directly attacking Trump and describing his supporters as “fucking racist rednecks” for demanding border security.

“You wanna build a wall because you promised these mother fuckers something that you know you couldn’t do,” she ranted. “You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this shit, so now you have to do it.”

“Trump is like a clout-chaser,” she continued. “He’s like these new rap artists; they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that. Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame. And some people really wanna be seen as that. His legacy — he wants to go down as that bad person.”

Cardi B added that Trump “wants to be cool with basketball teams, football teams, and black people.”