Alyssa Milano to Attend Fundraiser for Democrat Marianne Williamson

Actress-activist Alyssa Milano has announced that she will attend a fundraiser for Democrat presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson.

“I’m going to my first fundraiser of the election cycle and it’s for- @marwilliamson,” Milano said Tuesday. “I know. I know. But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have.”

Alyssa Milano also announced that Williamson would soon appear on her Sorry Not Sorry podcast.

In another tweet, Milano made it clear that she is “not committing to anyone yet.” She added, “I’m going to support everyone if given the opportunity until the choice is crystal clear.”

Williamson, a self-help author who has a plan to defeat President Donald Trump with ‘Love’, gained notoriety after her first appearance on the Democrat debate stage in Miami, Florida, last month.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s really nice if we’ve got all these plans, but if you think we’re going to beat Donald Trump by just having all these plans, you’ve got another thing coming,” Williamson told other Democrat presidential candidates from the debate stage.

Broadly speaking, Williamson has consistently polled near the bottom compared to her rivals. But in early caucus and primary states, she’s shown some promise. For instance, in this New Hampshire poll Williamson’s beating Sen. Cory Booker Robert Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Additionally, Williamson is beating Beto, Gillibrand, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar in this South Carolina poll.