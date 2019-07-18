Cardi B Shares Photo of ‘Real Progressives’ with Tulsi Gabbard Photoshopped over Pelosi

The “Rodeo” rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, used Rolling Stone’s March cover that featured Reps. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Pelosi, and replaced Pelosi with an image of presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

Heavy reported:

Cardi B showed her support for Tulsi Gabbard today when she shared a photoshopped version of a Rolling Stone cover about women shaping the future of the Democratic party. In the photo she shared on Instagram, Tulsi Gabbard is photoshopped over Nancy Pelosi and the new image talks about the “real progressive women” in the Party.

At the top of the photo in Cardi B’s version is the headline: “The Real Progressive Women in the Democratic Party.” Then at the bottom of the photo, it reads: “The people who added Nancy Pelosi [hard to read]… Nancy Pelosi is a Neoliberal, Third Way Establishment Democrat and NOT a Real Progressive!”

Heavy has been told that the photoshopped cover previously circulated back when the Rolling Stone cover first came out.