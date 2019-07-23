Ricky Gervais Smeared as ‘Transphobic’ for Saying Women Shouldn’t be Forced to Wax a Trans Woman’s Testicles

British actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has been branded “transphobic” by LGBT activists after he defended the right of women not to wax the testicles of a transgender person who identifies as a woman.

The debate started after Gervais weighed in on a recent controversy in Canada, where an immigrant woman who ran a Brazilian waxing business was forced to shut down after being sued for refusing to wax a transgender woman’s genitalia. Another fifteen other female business owners have also been taken to court by the same trans individual, who argues that their refusal amounts to gender discrimination.

“How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not?” Gervais asked on Twitter Sunday. “It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished.”

How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not? It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 21, 2019

His comments immediately sparked a backlash from his progressive followers, with one LGBT activist accusing him of transphobia and “[disguising] his bigotry as feminism.”

Ricky Gervais is a transphobe who (barely) disguises his bigotry as feminism. Real feminism includes all women, including trans women. — Amy Martin #FBPE (@amyywrites) July 21, 2019

“Surely real feminism also covers a woman’s right not to have to wax someone’s knob & bollocks if they don’t want to,” Gervais replied.

Surely real feminism also covers a woman’s right not to have to wax someone’s knob & bollocks if they don’t want to. https://t.co/RqsrtQs42o — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 21, 2019

Despite describing himself as a “champagne socialist,” the 58-year-old comedian is a straight shooter, often defending free speech while taking a stand against the radical left.

Last month, The Office creator called out the hypocrisy of milkshake-throwing leftists, pointing out that those who endorse such violent acts are often the same people who believe that words and speech can equate to violence.

“It’s interesting that the people who believe that throwing a milkshake in someone’s face shouldn’t be considered assault are often the same people who believe that ‘saying things’ should be,” he wrote at the time.

It's interesting that the people who believe that throwing a milkshake in someone's face shouldn't be considered assault are often the same people who believe that 'saying things' should be. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 30, 2019

Gervais has also repeatedly defended the importance of free speech, a position he says has led him to be branded a right-wing extremist.

“If you don’t believe in free speech for people who you hate, fear and disagree with, then you don’t believe in free speech,” Gervais said. “I’m an old fashioned liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy. A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I’m suddenly an alt-right nazi. How did that happen?”

I'm an old fashioned liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy. A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I'm suddenly an alt right nazi. How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/9pYrTJlQHK — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2019

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.