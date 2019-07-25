Bette Midler Slammed as ‘Racist’ After Saying Black People at Trump Rallies Are Paid ‘Blackground’ Props

Left-wing actress and Broadway star Bette Midler is under fire after she claimed that President Donald Trump had paid off black people to attend his rallies in order to create a “blackground.”

Posting a photo from a recent campaign rally, Midler suggested that Trump had paid off black people to create a more racially diverse background image, or as she put it, a “blackground.”

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” she said, offering no evidence for her claim.

Her remarks, which received over 30,000 comments compared to just 4,500 likes, were quickly denounced as “racist” over the idea that black people can’t think for themselves and support the president without being paid to do so.

“You racist POS. So you are saying Black folks are stupid and desperate,” wrote former police officer and activist Brandon Tatum. “We cannot have a diversity of thought like white people? We better get our black a** back in line like you racist white Democrats believe we should be? I’ve been to WH 3x & 2 rallies VIP, never got a dime.”

Look at this racist fool!! She thinks Black ppl are stupid & desperate. We cannot have a diversity of thought like white people? We better get our black a** back in line like you racist white Democrats believe we should be? I've been to WH 3x & 2 rallies VIP, never got a dime https://t.co/icZEk2lGki — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 24, 2019

“Thanks for reminding everyone that disgusting racism is still alive and well in America…. especially in Hollywood,” wrote comedian Tim Young.

Thanks for reminding everyone that disgusting racism is still alive and well in America…. especially in Hollywood. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 24, 2019

“Bette Midler, in an attempt to virtue signal actual makes the most racist tweet of the day and exposes how she really feels about black Americans,” added Army Veteran Derek Schwatz. “Apparently they are nothing more than props, incapable of forming their own opinions to her.”

Bette Midler, in an attempt to virtue signal actual makes the most racist tweet of the day and exposes how she really feels about black Americans. Apparently they are nothing more than props, incapable of forming their own opinions to her. https://t.co/bi6dsx39Dj — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 24, 2019

The condemnation of Midler’s remarks was intense:

In which @BetteMidler suggests that any black people who do not agree with white Democrats— are paid. White Democrats hate that republicans are freeing black people again. #MAGA https://t.co/PqfCFZBFVK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 24, 2019

That’s racist — Chad Williams-Owen (@RealChadWO) July 24, 2019

Bette doesn’t think black ppl can think for themselves. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 24, 2019

You’re a racist old lady. Confirmed. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 24, 2019

Wow, Bette! That’s some racist crap right there. I guess an old, white woman like yourself gets to decide what and how black people should believe and vote. — Stacey (@staceybeast) July 24, 2019

That’s pretty fuckin racist. — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) July 24, 2019

Midler, who Trump has described as a “washed up physco,” remains one of Hollywood’s most vicious opponents of his presidency, having repeatedly fantasized over the death of him and his family. Just yesterday, she accused the president of “raping us all with impunity” following the underwhelming testimony of former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller before the House Judiciary Committee, adding that Trump had become a “cancer on the community.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.