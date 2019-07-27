Report: Lil Nas X Nixed Proposed Pete Buttigieg Collaboration with BuzzFeed

Singer Lil Nas X turned down a BuzzFeed plan to team up with Mayor Pete Buttigieg to perform his hit country song “Old Town Road,” according to reports.

BuzzFeed hosted a talent variety show on Thursday night featuring musicians, Internet celebrities, and the stars of Jersey Shore.

The Daily Beast reported that Lil Nas X nixed the idea as he did not want to align with a political candidate in the Democrat primary.

Buttigieg did not appear at the event, but Mayor Bill de Blasio did attend the event and was interviewed by BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith.

Buttigieg appears to be a fan of Lil Nas X, praising the singer for coming out as gay in June for Pride Month.

“As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community,” he wrote. “Welcome to the family!”