‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Calls Trump a ‘Race-Hating Fraud’ over Baltimore Remarks

David Simon, the Hollywood writer and producer of HBO’s The Wire, declared President Trump a “race-hating fraud” and “‘literally’ a simplistic, racist moron” for criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the crime-ridden condition of his Baltimore district.

“If this empty-suit, race-hating fraud had to actually visit West Baltimore for five minutes and meet any of the American citizens who endure there, he’d wet himself,” The Deuce creator wrote.

Simon, who “documented life in Baltimore over five seasons of his HBO series,” largely attempted to use his own experience in the city to blast Trump, calling him a “simplistic, racist moron.”

In another tweet, Simon said the president would “wet himself” if he “stepped out of his limo and found himself suddenly a racial minority.”

He also called Trump a “permanent stain on our land.”

“Fuckmook, these are national policies and paradigms bigger than your gibbering collapse into simplistic partisan banter,” he continued. “You’re wandering comically into a prepared enfilade of belt-fed macroeconomics and institutional racism flashing a bent butterknife of Democrats-are-bad.”

However, as Breitbart News reported, the president’s critique was not rooted in race. Baltimore has numerous well-documented issues:

According to FBI data, Baltimore had “the worst murder rate of all U.S. big cities in 2017.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Chicago gets a lot of press for its high murder rate and the city did, indeed, have far more murders than Baltimore in 2017. But Chicago is also far larger than Baltimore (about 3 million for Chicago versus 615,000 for Baltimore), so on a per capita basis, Maryland’s largest metropolis was far more dangerous for its citizens than even the blood-soaked Windy City.

CBS Baltimore noted that Baltimore’s 342 homicides resulted in a homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 people of cities with more than 500,000 citizens.

Last year marked the “fourth year in a row where the dangerous city’s murder rate passed the 300-mark,” Breitbart News reported.

Additionally, Baltimore’s 2018 homicide rate was higher than Honduras and “nearly the same as in El Salvador,” with a rate of “51 per 100,000 residents,” Breitbart News added.

Gun violence continues to be a problem in the city, despite its gun control efforts. Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Danny Murphy was robbed at gunpoint last week.

Last month, Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young spoke at an anti-gun violence event – “Bmore United” – and floated the idea of a public boxing ring to curb potentially violent feuds.

Trump sparked the political firestorm after taking aim at Congressman Cummings, calling him a “brutal bully” for “shouting and screaming” at Border Patrol agents over the conditions of migrant shelters while Baltimore remains “far worse and more dangerous.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — along with other prominent Democrats — accused Trump of launching a “racist” attack.

The president doubled down Saturday night, retweeting a video of a Baltimore resident, Michelle, who said Cummings “hasn’t done anything” for them.

“Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast,” Michelle said in another video. “The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this.”

Trump took shots at Pelosi’s San Francisco district Sunday morning.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco,” Trump wrote. “It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late.”

He continued:

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore,” he continued. “Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!

