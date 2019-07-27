President Trump doubled down on his previous remarks on the condition of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) Baltimore district, retweeting a video Saturday of a local resident who said his remarks were “definitely true.”

After a day of criticism from the left, the president renewed his critique of Cummings and his Baltimore district, circulating the views of Baltimore resident Michelle, who blasted Cummings and said he “hasn’t done anything” for them.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything about him [Cummings]. And everyone wants to talk about Donald Trump– Donald Trump this, Donald Trump that. Why is this man over there taking care of people at the border?” she asked.

“We’re hungry. We need a place to stay. We feel like we’re in a ‘concentration camp,’ and it’s just sad. People worried more about them [illegal immigrants] than his own people,” she continued. “It’s just crazy.”

Trump retweeted the video with the caption: “@RepCummings— your district!”

“So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore,” Trump wrote in another tweet.

“Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!” he added.

Following Trump’s criticism of Cummings’ district, which he called a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described the remarks as a “racist” attack.

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

In another video, Michelle addressed the widespread left-wing criticism that Trump is a “racist.”

“Trump is not racist … I’m glad he put [Cummings] on blast. The rats just didn’t come. These houses just didn’t get torn down, they’ve been like this,” she said.