Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will interview former First Lady Michelle Obama for British Vogue’s September 2019 issue, the most important month for the fashion press.

Markle, who is guest editing the September issue for British Vogue, is set to interview Obama for the magazine following the media blitz that the former First Lady endured with the release of her #1 New York Times bestselling book “Becoming.”

The Duchess of Sussex, in collaboration with British Vogue editors, curated the cover for the September issue which features a variety of social justice activists including those fighting climate change, equality for transgender people, for gun control, and including Hollywood actresses like Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes, and people making an impact in the world today,” Markle told British Vogue.

“Through this lens, I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” she continued. “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.