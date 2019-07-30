Prince Harry: Me and Meghan Markle Won’t Have More Than Two Children Because of Concerns for the Environment

Prince Harry says he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, will have no more than two children because of the concerns they have for the environment.
“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us.” Prince Harry said in an interview of ethologist Dr Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue.
Prince Harry Duchess Markle welcomed a baby boy in May.
The September issue of British Vogue was guest-edited by Markle, and has been rocked by controversy. The cover features 15 women who are “raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice, and open-mindedness.” But Markle is being accused of copying a cover of a book she reportedly helped produce called The Game Changers by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams. about three years before guest editing Vogue’s Forces of Change issue, and it also uses a grid cover with black-and-white photos.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Markle is expected to interview former First Lady Michelle Obama for the magazine.
Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.