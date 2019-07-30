Prince Harry: Me and Meghan Markle Won’t Have More Than Two Children Because of Concerns for the Environment

Prince Harry says he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, will have no more than two children because of the concerns they have for the environment.

“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us.” Prince Harry said in an interview of ethologist Dr Jane Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue.

Prince Harry Duchess Markle welcomed a baby boy in May.

The September issue of British Vogue was guest-edited by Markle, and has been rocked by controversy. The cover features 15 women who are “raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice, and open-mindedness.” But Markle is being accused of copying a cover of a book she reportedly helped produce called The Game Changers by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams. about three years before guest editing Vogue’s Forces of Change issue, and it also uses a grid cover with black-and-white photos.

Markle is expected to interview former First Lady Michelle Obama for the magazine.

