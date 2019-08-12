Taylor Swift Demands Equal Pay for Women Soccer Stars: ‘This Isn’t Over Yet’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift joined the chorus of left-wing activists demanding the rectification of the dubious “gender pay gap” for female soccer stars, while accepting the Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday from the U.S. women’s soccer captain Alex Morgan.
“First, I want to talk about Alex Morgan,” Taylor Swift began, repeating the false assertion that women players are underpaid, despite the fact they bring in significantly less revenue than their male counterparts. “The fact that she’s here presenting this to me is such an honor and not only winning the World Cup with her amazing teammates, right?”
“While they were winning the World Cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality [and the] gender pay gap,” the crooner continued. “Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this isn’t over yet. It’s not resolved.”
In March, the women’s soccer team launched a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for allegedly violating the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Their lawyer Jeffrey L. Kessler recently confirmed the case was moving “full-speed ahead.”
Swift, meanwhile, has over the past year made a point of promoting her left-wing views, having previously maintained silence.
However, the Grammy-winner broke her silence year when she endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn in the Tennesee Senate election. In an Instagram post, she attacked Blackburn as being “[un]willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” while also decrying the “systematic racism” of American society.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
In a recent interview with Vogue, the “Shake it Off” singer also explained why she refrained from endorsing Hillary Clinton as she believed it would not be beneficial to her campaign.
“Unfortunately in the 2016 election, you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement. He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you. I just knew I wasn’t going to help,” Swift explained. “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”
Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.