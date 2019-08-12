Taylor Swift Demands Equal Pay for Women Soccer Stars: ‘This Isn’t Over Yet’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift joined the chorus of left-wing activists demanding the rectification of the dubious “gender pay gap” for female soccer stars, while accepting the Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday from the U.S. women’s soccer captain Alex Morgan.

“First, I want to talk about Alex Morgan,” Taylor Swift began, repeating the false assertion that women players are underpaid, despite the fact they bring in significantly less revenue than their male counterparts. “The fact that she’s here presenting this to me is such an honor and not only winning the World Cup with her amazing teammates, right?”

“While they were winning the World Cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality [and the] gender pay gap,” the crooner continued. “Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this isn’t over yet. It’s not resolved.”

In March, the women’s soccer team launched a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation for allegedly violating the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Their lawyer Jeffrey L. Kessler recently confirmed the case was moving “full-speed ahead.”

Swift, meanwhile, has over the past year made a point of promoting her left-wing views, having previously maintained silence.

However, the Grammy-winner broke her silence year when she endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn in the Tennesee Senate election. In an Instagram post, she attacked Blackburn as being “[un]willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” while also decrying the “systematic racism” of American society.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the “Shake it Off” singer also explained why she refrained from endorsing Hillary Clinton as she believed it would not be beneficial to her campaign.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election, you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement. He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you. I just knew I wasn’t going to help,” Swift explained. “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

