Judd Apatow: ‘It Is Time to Take to the Streets’

Hollywood director Judd Apatow is backing a planned anti-Trump march set to be held in Washington D.C. on the last weekend in September, declaring it’s “time to take to the streets.”

“It is time to take to the streets. Come to the We The People March on September 21! Washington, DC,” said on Twitter on Tuesday, linking to a tweet from feminist activist Amy Siskind.

It is time to take to the streets. Come to the We The People March on September 21! Washington, DC. https://t.co/WxjexgrHxZ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 3, 2019

Siskind’s tweet publicized the group We The People, which is spearheading the September demonstration.

WE ARE MARCHING!

We are expecting 100k+ on Sept 21 in DC for a giant #WeThePeopleMarch march!

If you need transport, we have 100+ buses!

If you can't make it to DC, we have 50+ solidarity marches.

No one is coming to save us!

Get involved &spread the word!https://t.co/poMpcw6VpS — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 3, 2019

The We The People march is being spearheaded by Siskind, president of the left-wing women’s group named New Agenda, and activist Karen McRae, who claims to be a radio host based in Washington D.C.

On the march registration site, the pair posted a “mission statement” that reads:

We the People are marching to be seen and heard. We are marching to remind our elected officials that they work for us. We are marching because the current regime is a threat to our democracy and values. We are marching to demand accountability. Silence and inaction are complicity.

The website is void of much information about who is funding the event, who is paying for all the buses being used to transport marchers, and what groups are sponsoring it.

As for Judd Apatow, last month he was shaming Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for not “aggressively seeking to impeach President Donald Trump.

