Sean Penn Attacks Trump: ‘Not a Chance in Hell’ to Win Re-Election

Actor Sean Penn has once again lambasted President Donald Trump, saying that his chances for re-election will be hurt by a surge in voting by young people, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penn reportedly made the remarks Saturday at n event in Los Angeles where he was promoting his new novel Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn. The actor spoke on stage in a conversation with actor Nick Offerman.

“I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that Donald Trump is going to win the presidency next time and that’s because I’m getting a sense that it’s going be an exponential jump in young people who are going to say, ‘No thanks,'” Penn said.

The actor, who has won Oscars for Mystic River and Milk, said the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election helped inspire him to pursue a literary career.

“As it turns out, leading up to the election of 2016, I was going to fucking kill myself if I didn’t find a way out of just focusing on what the hell was happening,” the actor told Offerman.

“So I decided to take everything I thought and felt and exaggerated it and exaggerated the language in ways that would keep me giggling through one of the ugliest periods of conscious participation the country has ever had.”

Offerman reportedly revealed at the event that the new novel cites Fox News host Laura Ingraham by name. He also offered his own take on Trump’s election.

“We were fooling ourselves into a sense of comfort and easy denial, going, ‘Oh, I think everything’s going pretty good, we elected a black guy, we’re pretty awesome.’ Then suddenly the wheels fell off and we’re driving on the hubs and we have to fix things a lot more than we thought,” said Offerman.

Penn, of course, has a history of publicly criticizing President Trump.

In a 2018 op-ed for the Time, Sean Penn blasted President Trump as an “enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind…. an enemy of the state.”

The actor’s newest novel, which is set to be published this week, is a follow-up to his 2018 book, the Trump-inspired satire Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, which was widely panned by critics.

On Saturday, Penn said that the negative reviews for his first book spurred him to attempt another novel, according to the Reporter.

“All of these pig-shit, asshole, envious [critics] who wrote their own autobiography in the criticism of what I did, and reading between the lines, it was the greatest affirmation of anything I’ve ever done,” Penn said. “They definitely, for a large degree, are responsible for me not continuing the laziness from the first book for so long, and definitely, definitely once I read those things I said, ‘I’m writing another one.'”

