Sinead O’Connor Apologizes for Calling White People ‘Disgusting’

Irish musician Sinead O’Connor has backtracked and apologized for her comments last year in which she called white people and “non-Muslims” “disgusting.”

In November of 2018, O’Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018, wrote on Twitter that she did not want to “spend time with white people again,” calling them “disgusting.”

“I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called),” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer said. “Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

After a Friday appearance on Ireland’s Late Late Show, where she discussed the Islamic faith and performed her most popular single, O’Connor issued an apology on Twitter, saying she was “angry and unwell” and “triggered as a result of Islamophobia” at the time she made the statement.

As regards to remarks I made while angry and unwell, about white people… they were not true at the time and they are not true now. I was triggered as a result of islamophobia dumped on me. I apologize for hurt caused. That was one of many crazy tweets lord knows — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) September 8, 2019

During her appearance on the Late Late Show, the Grammy-winner stated she “had so much prejudice about Islam” and that reading the Quran made her “realize I’m home, and that I’ve been a Muslim all my life. There’s a way of thinking.”

In 2017, O’Connor shared a video to Facebook in which she claimed to be suicidal, suffering from mental illness and living in a motel room in the “arse end of New Jersey”

“I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero, and that’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment and that’s kind of pathetic,” O’Connor said at the time.