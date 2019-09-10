Arnold Schwarzenegger: Donald Trump Is ‘In Love with Me’

In a new interview with Men’s Health, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger insisted that President Donald Trump is in love with him and even wants to be him.

Schwarzenegger took on a lot of topics during the long-ranging interview, but at one point he addressed the president’s criticism of the Hollywood star’s poorly rated stint as host of ABC’s The Apprentice.

“He’s in love with me. That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me. I don’t think he fears me,” the Terminator star added. “But I remember that in the old days when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that — he had great admiration for that.”

“He asked me, how do you do that, with the movies? I mean, it’s so believable,” Schwarzenegger added. “He drilled down to specific questions that fascinated him. It was about How do you sell something? Like, a scene. How do you go and act out a scene so that I get affected emotionally? He was fascinated by that. How do you do this when you do interviews – that you penetrate through it and you then are totally believable?”

In 2017, President Trump took a swipe at Schwarzenegger, seemingly miffed that Arnold supported John Kasich’s doomed run for president in 2016. Not to mention supporting two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton.

After noting that Arnold got “swamped” with his ratings for The Apprentice, Trump went on to say “being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

In February of 2017, Schwarzenegger admitted that he wanted to “smash Trump’s face” over the argument.

Schwarzenegger also told Men’s Health that Trump was never able to transition for “being” Trump to being president.

“I always complain about Trump not being able to shift from Trump to president,” Schwarzenegger said. “Well, the reason why I say this is because I saw that with myself, that I was not able to shift from Arnold to governor.”

Finally, Schwarzenegger also noted that despite the razzing America takes, everywhere he goes, people love our country.

“Let me tell you something. When I travel around the world, the most common thing that people always come to me about – and I’m a very accessible kind of guy, right? – people come up to me in the gym or at a restaurant and say, ‘America.’ America. People everywhere, no matter how much they dump on America, no matter how much people laugh at Trump right now all over the world – they want to come to America. Because they know that one president, one man, cannot change this country.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to appear in the fall in Terminator: Dark Fate to reprise he role as the T-800 Terminator.

