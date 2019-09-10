Rosario Dawson Clarifies: ‘I of Course Endorse Cory Booker’

Actress Rosario Dawson, the girlfriend of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), confirmed her endorsement for his presidential bid on Monday after she suggested that she was not going to back a particular candidate.

“For the record I, of course, endorse @CoryBooker,” Rosario Dawson wrote on Twitter. “Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention.”

“My focus this election is on voter registration and the census,” she added.

Dawson, who stars in the upcoming sequel of Zombieland, also touted her support for Voto Latino, a non-profit which aims to encourage young Hispanic and Latino voters to register to vote and become more politically involved.

“Proud to celebrate 15 years with @votolatino and support folks in using their voice and being counted,” Dawson said.

In a conversation with Variety, Dawson insisted she was not going to back a specific presidential candidate and that she wants to be “behind the electorate.”

“Regardless of Cory, I wasn’t going to be behind any particular candidate this election,” Dawson stated at Variety’s Toronto Film Festival. “I really just want to be behind the electorate.”

The Men in Black II star joined Cory Booker on the campaign trail in July, and continues to campaign for him ahead of the release of her latest film, Zombieland 2.