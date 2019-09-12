VIDEO: Adults Brawling at Carnival Send Children Running in Terror

A brawl broke out among several adults at the Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee, just feet away from terrified children, according to a video posted Thursday.

The video, obtained by the New York Post, showed several adults punching each other and tumbling into the “Kiddie Land” section of the carnival while children screamed in the background.

“Where’s the police when you need them?” one concerned carnival goer could be heard saying over the video.

“They’re nowhere,” another carnival goer responded.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured or if the police got involved to break up the fights. It is also uncertain what caused the fights to break out in the first place.

The Tennessee Valley Fair kicked off its 100th year last Friday and will run through Sunday, September 15.