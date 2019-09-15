Manhunt Launched After ‘The Wire’ Actor Christopher Clanton Sr. Escapes Police Custody in Baltimore

Actor Christopher Clanton Sr. was on the run Thursday after escaping police who arrested him in Baltimore for violating a protective order.

Christopher Clanton, who appeared in nine episodes of the HBO crime drama, The Wire, was taken to Baltimore’s Good Samaritan Hospital after his arrest to be treated for a pre-existing condition. But police found him missing from the facility that same day, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The 33-year-old actor had an order of protection taken out against him in July. But court records show that he has several other pending court actions against him, as well.

Clanton posted his side of the story to his Facebook Page on Friday.

“Hilarious how EVERYBODY got something to say AND NOBODY is asking about my safety,” he wrote. He went on to claim that a police officer he saw doing drugs framed him on the order of protection violation.

Clanton also insisted he would contact the police and turn himself in.

Still, the Baltimore police noted that the actor had not turned himself in and asked for help tracking the actor down. Officers did not offer any reaction to the Facebook post.

The hospital also refused to comment specifically on the case saying only that “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on what is truly a police matter.”

