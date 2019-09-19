Chelsea Handler: Trump the ‘Perfect Example of White Privilege’

Far-left comedienne Chelsea Handler called President Donald Trump as the “perfect example of white privilege”to promote her new Netflix documentary, which sees Handler traveling America apologizing for the benefits she believes she reaped from her white skin color.

“If you admit that you are a beneficiary of white privilege, that means to a lot of people ‘I have to start sacrificing things and I have to give something up,’” Handler said during an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time while discussing her new Netflix documentary, Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea. The documentary examines the concept of white privilege. In it, Handler tries to convince white people of the advantages they receive because of their race. “This is about recognizing that so many people are being discriminated against in so many levels, and while anyone’s being discriminated against, somebody is winning off of that.”

Cuomo went on to ask whether she believes that Trump is seeking to protect white people from the reality that “they have to lose” from the process of white privilege.

“[Trump] is a perfect example of white privilege. Let’s keep other people down so we keep winning, so I can keep filling my own pockets,” she said. “At a certain point if you really want equality you have to be okay with other people succeeding, and he and the Republican Party are all about no one succeeding except for them… All they care about is money.”

However, Handler admitted she does not reference Trump a lot in the documentary because it makes her “nauseous” just talking about him.

Handler has previously admitted to feeling “very gross” about her white privilege, arguing that her skin color and Jewish heritage played a key role in her success.

“I just started to think about all the privilege I’ve benefited from in this industry, specifically — being a Jew is a bonus, being a girl as a comedian when I was coming up,” she said last year in an interview with Ellen De Generes. “When I started to look around at people that don’t have as successful of a career or are working twice as hard to achieve the same things, I started to feel very gross about myself.”

Handler’s latest Netflix project arrives nearly two years after the streaming giant canceled her talk show Chelsea after just two seasons amid poor ratings and largely unfavorable reviews. Following the show’s cancellation, Handler pledged to focus more heavily on left-wing political activism, mainly through supporting the Democratic Party and resisting Donald Trump, who she has referred to as a “domestic enemy.”

