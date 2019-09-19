Samantha Bee Triggered By Ted Cruz Defense of Kavanaugh: ‘Shut the F**k Up, B*tch!’

late-night host Samantha Bee ripped into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday after he dismissed unsubstantiated claims that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has a history of sexual harassment.

Cruz appeared on ABC’s This Week and dismissed allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh uncovered by writers Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly in their book The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, less than a year after his notorious judicial confirmation process was dominated by other unproven claims of sexual assault.

“At the end of the day, the American people made a judgment that the evidence wasn’t there, the corroboration wasn’t there,” Cruz told host George Stephanopoulos. “At some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on. And I think it’s time for them to do that.”

Bee was less than impressed by Cruz’s attempts to play down the allegations.

“Oh, should I let the anger go? Should I calm down? Should I smile more?” the furious Full Frontal host said. “Shut the fuck up, bitch!”

“The American people didn’t get to make a judgment on this,” Bee continued. “The Senate did and they decided not to do a proper investigation. So yeah, as long as an alleged sexual assaulter is ruling our laws about my body, I remain vexed.”

The 49-year-old comedienne also lamented how The New York Times added a correction to their story stating that one of the alleged victims of Kavanaugh’s does not remember the incident in question. The Times also delete and apologized for a tweet declaring that “having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun.”

We deleted a previous tweet regarding this article. It was offensive, and we apologize. https://t.co/gbUdweKbDg — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 15, 2019

“The New York Times‘s fuck-ups created a way for Fox News to deflect, focusing on editorial errors instead of the information,” Bee said. “Interesting that Fox & Friends believes the victim who doesn’t remember, but not the ones who do. Though, to be fair, I can’t recall Fox & Friends ever doing anything in good faith or anything good at all, except that one time Tucker Carlson fell asleep on air.”

