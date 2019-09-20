First lady Melania Trump greeted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jennifer Morrison, at the White House on Friday for a state dinner in shades of cool blues — a nod to the island nation’s aquatic lifestyle.

For the daytime, Mrs. Trump welcomed the Morrisons in an icy blue crepe knit dress by Scanlan Theodore, the Aussie brand founded in Melbourne in 1987. The dress features billowing cocoon-like sleeves, a cinched belt and v-neck cutout, retailing for about $800.

The cool tone is not only synonymous with Mrs. Trump, who has made the shade one of her signatures since her debut as first lady when she wore a Ralph Lauren ensemble in the same color, but it harks back to Australia’s shoreline.

Mrs. Trump paired the Scanlan Theodore number with Christian Louboutin stilettos in an iridescent snakeskin pattern. Perhaps Mrs. Trump and her personal couturier Hervé Pierre had Australia’s wildlife in mind when creating this look?

For the evening, Mrs. Trump was inspired by the crashing waves on the Australia coast, wearing a minted turquoise J. Mendel ruffled gown from the label’s Spring 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection, retailing for about $1,500.

The gown’s pleats and ruffles are cut with wave-like trims, while its high neckline and long sleeves are reminiscent of the babydoll-style dresses often worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Priscilla Presley in the early 1970s.

Mrs. Trump wore the gown with a pair matching patent leather turquoise stilettos by Christian Louboutin to finalize this down-under ensemble.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.