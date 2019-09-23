Bette Midler: Trump Could ‘Literally Shoot Someone on Fifth Ave’ Before Dems Impeach

Actress and left-wing activist Bette Midler made the wild assertion that President Donald Trump could kill someone on the streets of New York City before Democrats in Congress impeach him.

“So are the Democrats waiting for Trump to *literally* shoot someone on Fifth Ave before they’ll impeach him?” Bette Midler said on Monday. “I mean, with this guy, it’s could happen before the end of the year. Asking for a friend. My country.”

The Hocus Pocus star spends a lot of time making far-left political pronouncements on Twitter. Just last week, for instance, she indulged the fantasy that pop singer Beyoncé’s large number of Instagram fans could band together and vote Trump out of office next November, even though a huge amount of her social media fans are under the voting age or aren’t U.S. citizens.

There is a long list of other such tweets. In July, for instance, Midler exclaimed that President Trump “rapes us all with impunity.” That same month, the singer also got in a bit of trouble for her racist exclamation that black voters who vote for Republicans are not smart enough to understand what they are doing. The month before that Midler was seen tweeting that she hoped the president would be stabbed to death. She deleted that tweet after another backlash.

Also, late last year, Midler was forced to apologize for body shaming First Lady Melania Trump.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.