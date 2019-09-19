Bette Midler Fantasizes About Beyoncé Mobilizing to Defeat Trump and a Swarm of Bees F**king Him Up

Leftist actress and Broadway singer Bette Midler announced her hopes that a “bee hive” would fuck up President Donald Trump, and fantasized about Beyonce mobilizing to defeat Trump in 2020.

“Beyoncé has 133 million Instagram followers,” Bette Midler said. “More than double the people who voted for Trump. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the BeyHive mobilized to defeat him? I also wouldn’t mind if a regular bee hive fucked his shit up.”

#Beyoncé has 133 million Instagram followers. More than double the people who voted for Trump. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the #BeyHive mobilized to defeat him? I also wouldn’t mind if a regular bee hive fucked his shit up. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2019

It was an odd fantasy all around. Beyoncé’s followers are not all voting-age Americans, millions are kids. Millions of them don’t live in the U.S. You can also be sure that many thousands are fake accounts and bots.

But one has to wonder if Midler now wants millions of foreigners to vote in America’s 2020 elections? Isn’t she the same Bette Midler who has for years, now, been decrying “foreign interference” in the 2016 election?

Violence is Midler’s constant line of attack. If she doesn’t like your politics, she wants you killed, crippled, or otherwise seriously harmed.

For years the 72-year-old actress has hit Twitter to indulge her violent and blood-soaked fantasies of death.

Midler has, for instance, tweeted hopes for the president’s death many times. To cite just a few examples, in June she tweeted and deleted her fantasy that Trump would be stabbed to death. Last year she hoped to see Donald Trump’s funeral on TV. And also last year she expressed her desire to “hang” Trump and his whole family, perhaps even the then 12-year-old Barron Trump.

There has been no reply from Beyoncé’s camp as of yet. The “Say My Name” singer, who has endorsed Beto O’Rourke’s doomed campaign for Senate in Texas, is no stranger to political activism. In the last presidential election, she was a bihugeg supporter of two-time losing Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.