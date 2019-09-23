Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Returns to Manhattan in French Buckle Pumps

MT-feature-1
AP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump returned to her home of Manhattan, New York City on Monday to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, a long held tradition, in all black with iconic French buckle pumps.

Melania Trump greeted schoolchildren in a sleeveless black Prada dress featuring a matching belt and giant front flap pockets — a signature of the Italian brand.

Most notably, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of patent leather buckle pumps by Rogier Vivier, the French designer who famously slipped his stilettos on Catherine Deneuve for her role in Belle de Jour. The ensemble is a kind of modern spin on Deneuve’s mod wardrobe from the 1967 film.

Mrs. Trump originally wore these Roger Vivier heels with a black Christian Dior coat while visiting France on her European tour this summer, loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall.

The nearly four-inch pumps, with their metal buckles and square toes, retail for $775.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images — Edited by Breitbart News)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(Scott Heins/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.