Michael Moore Unveils Five Point Impeachment Plan

Left-wing Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has cooked up a plan for Democrats to “keep it simple” on the impeachment process; it’s a two-week scheme that would lead to “removing Trump” by November 3.

“Keep the Impeachment SIMPLE,” Michael Moore said on Wednesday. He went on to suggest a very short process that would quickly end in the removal of the president.

1. ONE WEEK to compile charges based on Trump’s confessions, whistleblowers report & prosecutor’s evidence.

2. FOUR DAYS of hearings

3. Committee votes-1 hr.

4. Debate on House floor-4 days.

5. House votes-1 hr.

DONE.

After that, “Move on to removing Trump 11/3/20,” Moore explained.

It seems unlikely that this advice would be taken by the Democratic Party as each member of the House would seek to get their fifteen minutes in the sun to rail against Trump on a national stage. Still, no impeachment proceedings have even been launched.

Despite what many liberals think, however, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not actually advance impeachment on Tuesday when she made her announcement that she supports an impeachment inquiry.

Until there is a move on the floor of the House of Representatives to launch official impeachment proceedings and enter articles of impeachment, no actual impeachment is underway. Pelosi’s proclamation was simply an agreement to keep debating the subject.

Despite what Michael Moore may imagine, Pelosi only advanced the appearance of progress on impeachment. Not an actual impeachment procedure.

