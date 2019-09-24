Pelosi: The House Is ‘Moving Forward with an Official Impeachment Inquiry’

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives is “moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Pelosi said, “The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution, especially when the president says, Article II says I can do whatever I want. … And this week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically, the actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I’m directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable.”

