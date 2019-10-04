WATCH: Actress in ABC’s ‘Emergence’ Points Gun at Her Own Face

ABC’s “Emergence” included a scene in which police chief Jo, played by actress Allison Tolman, pulled a gun from a safe in a way that left the barrel pointed at her face.

A still shot of the scene was captured by Breitbart News’ John Carney.

In light of the enduring maxim that every gun is to be handled as if it were loaded, Carney suggested that ABC should teach “actors and directors a little bit about professional gun safety.”

Dear @abc, Please hire someone to teach your actors and directors a little bit about professional gun safety. This jumps out as so bad that it distracts from the story. We can’t believe that the police chief in #Emergence takes her gun out of her safe by pointing it at her face. pic.twitter.com/dqWZstWhLd — John Carney (@carney) October 4, 2019

On August 17, 2018, Breitbart News reported that a Mom’s Demand Action instructor held a pistol by the tip of the barrel during a meeting with the League of Women Voters in Lewiston, Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reported that the instructor, Marcia Banta, was at the Moms Demand meeting as part of an overarching campaign to “[encourage] responsible gun ownership.”

Group promotes firearm safety; Moms Demand Action presents information in Lewiston on its campaign that encourages responsible gun ownership. https://t.co/3d69JvQx1r pic.twitter.com/MciQkJq8Uc — LewistonTribune (@LewistonTribune) December 13, 2018

