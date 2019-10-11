Jane Fonda Takes Break from Acting, Moves to Washington to Become Climate Activist

Actress-activist Jane Fonda said she is taking a break from her Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie and is moving to Washington, D.C. in order to be at the center of the so-called climate change battle.

The two-time Oscar-winning star said she wants to see fossil fuels phased out over 30 years and wants the government to stop leasing permits for fossil fuel development on public lands and waters.

The 81-year-old Jane Fonda was arrested Friday after she and a group of fellow sign-wielding agitators refused to move from the steps of the U.S. Capitol building where she was participating in her “Fire Drill Fridays” protest for the environment.

In a recent interview, Fonda said that she convinced Netflix to give her four months off before shooting the final season of Grace and Frankie.

“Well, I went to Ted Sarandos who’s the [chief content officer] of Netflix, and I asked him if he could give me a year off,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

“And he tried and couldn’t because of the contracts. I mean, there’s a lot of actors in the mix. And so four months is what I could get. And then when we finish, it’ll be a longer season because it’s out last season. Then I’ll come right back.”

Fonda said she is moving to Washington “to be at the epicenter of the fight for our climate,” in a statement on her official website.

“Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can’t afford to wait.”

The Netflix star said she was inspired by young people, including 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“I mean, I knew about Greta, I didn’t know she was on the spectrum. And I really didn’t know what Asperger’s meant,” Fonda told the Times. “On the spectrum, if they are interested in something, they have a laser focus on that and whatever the denials and rationalizations the rest of us indulge in, that doesn’t come into play with her.”

Fonda also talked about her feelings about President Donald Trump. “I did not expect it would be this bad. I didn’t,” she said.

The Klute actress also said she called Jared Kushner, who is the president’s son-in-law and advisor, about environmental issues. Fonda said that Kushner told her to speak to his wife, Ivanka Trump.

“And so I called her And she said, ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ Nothing,” recalled Fonda.

On her website, the actress says, “I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created. I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse – empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this.”

