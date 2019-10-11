‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney to Trump: ‘Rot in Hell Nazi C**t’

Amazon Prime’s Catastrophe star Rob Delaney did not mince words after watching President Donald Trump’s rally in Minneapolis last night, describing him as a “Nazi cunt” who deserves to “rot in hell.”

Delaney made the comments in response to a part of Trump’s speech where he derided leaders in Washington for allowing large numbers of Somali refugees to move into the state of Minnesota.

“For many years, leaders in Washington brought thousands of refugees to your state from Somalia,” Trump said, prompting boos from the crowd. “[They did this] without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers.

“I promise you as president I will give local communities a greater say on refugee policy and put in place enhanced vetting and responsible immigration controls,” he continued, prompting widespread applause from his supporters.

“Since coming to office, I have reduced refugee resettlement by 85 percent,” Trump added. “And as you know, maybe especially in Minnesota, I signed an executive order that no refugees will be resettled in any state without the expressed written consent of that city or that state.”

However, Delaney was left unimpressed by giving states and local communities the right to determine their resettlement policies, simply saying: “Rot in hell nazi cunt.”

Rot in hell nazi cunt pic.twitter.com/ytXemLcpST — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 11, 2019

The 42-year-old actor-comedian is well known for his hatred of the president and First Lady Melania Trump, also comparing her to a Nazi.

A fervent socialist, Delaney is an active supporter of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign and a member of the far-left Democratic Socialists of America. Living in London, the Deadpool 2 star has also taken an interest in British politics and has previously endorsed the widely considered anti-semite Jeremy Corbyn, who currently serves as the leader of the Labour Party.

