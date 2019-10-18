Jane Fonda, Sam Waterston Arrested at D.C. Climate Change Protest

Hollywood actors Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston were taken into police custody on Friday during a protest over so-called climate change outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Photos and video of the Grace and Frankie co-stars being handcuffed and taken into custody were shared to Twitter.

Jane Fonda Arrested Again in D.C. During Climate Change Protest https://t.co/kQVqa02gHK pic.twitter.com/OMLZ612IyJ — Brightly (@Brightl36034096) October 18, 2019

Also arrested at this climate change protest blocking the road outside the Capitol: Law & Order actor Sam Waterston, who says this is his first time being arrested: pic.twitter.com/GVvCgv4RYK — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 18, 2019

The incident comes after Fonda was arrested on Capitol Hill last Friday as well while protesting global warming.

The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Jane Fonda promises to get arrested every Friday protesting climate change pic.twitter.com/Gud3ns6zyu — The Independent (@Independent) October 15, 2019

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.

The actress vowed to join the protests at the Capitol “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.”

Appearing Monday on CNN, the actress and left-wing activist said she is prepared to “get arrested every Friday” and floated the idea of bringing governments to “a halt” if they combat so-called climate change.

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Crisis told us last year we only have 12 years left. Now it’s 11 years left. We have 11 years left to try to turn this fossil fuel disaster around so that we don’t completely pass the tipping point and it becomes untenable to govern, untenable to have a stable economy, or any kind of human rights or anything,” she told host Christiane Amanpour. “There’s just going to be one disaster on top of another. But we do have time. We have time and it’s going to require people in every country all around the world to organize and mobilize and, if necessary, bring governments to a halt if we can’t make them do the right thing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.