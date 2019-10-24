Bette Midler Deletes Tweet Praising Neighbor Who ‘Beat the Sh*t Out of Rand Paul’

Left-wing actress and activist Bette Midler deleted a tweet praising the neighbor who viciously attacked Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in 2017 – a beating that resulted in lung tissue damage and multiple broken ribs for the Kentucky lawmaker.

Midler on Wednesday lashed out at Sen. Paul for condemning the Kurds, who threw vegetables at U.S. troops withdrawing from Syria, calling them “ingrates.”

The Hocus Pocus star previewed her praise of Paul’s attacker by claiming that she does “NOT” promote violence, but that declaration was followed by a “but…”

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul,” Midler said in the tweet, which has since been deleted.

The actress’s tweet came as a reaction to Paul’s interview on ABC News’ Powerhouse Politics podcast on Wednesday, in which he reacted to the actions of Kurds who threw vegetables at U.S. troops and reportedly shouted, “America runs away like a mouse, the Americans are running away like mice.”

“We saved the Kurds from being beheaded and massacred by ISIS,” Paul said. “They were able to win with our armament, with our Air Force, and they should be thanking us and throwing rose petals. And so, no, I’m offended by them throwing refuse at our troops. And it shows them to be ingrates.”

Last year, Midler fantasized about Trump’s family being hung “GOOD AND HIGH!” — a tweet she has also deleted.

The Broadway star is not alone in expressing her fantasies of violence against her political enemies publicly. On Saturday, Grammy-winning singer Barbra Streisand posted an image of House Speaker Pelosi’s (D-CA) heel spearing President Trump to her 625k Twitter followers.