Cory Booker Announces Girlfriend Rosario Dawson will Join Campaign Trail in Iowa

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced Wednesday during an appearance on The View that his girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, will join him on the campaign trail in Iowa.

“We haven’t had an unmarried president in over a hundred years, believe it or not. So if you want to improve your odds, you’ve gotta get married,” View co-host Sunny Hostin told Booker, who just celebrated a one-year anniversary with Dawson.

“She’s having fun,” Sen. Cory Booker said. “She knows fundraising is an important thing so you can literally go online and win a dinner with the two of us.”

Sen. @CoryBooker says girlfriend @rosariodawson, who appeared with him in the audience at @TheView, will join him on the campaign trail in Iowa. “She’s been helping a lot and I’m blessed,” the 2020 candidate says. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/q0z8atWwYy — The View (@TheView) October 30, 2019

“She’s been helping a lot and I’m blessed, but please don’t try to put more pressure on this relationship,” Booker added. “It’s not until 2021.”

Booker recently sat down with Cosmopolitan and discussed his “cozy” relationship with his girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

Asked what makes him feel “cozy,” Booker told Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels, “This is so Cosmo. What makes me feel cozy? I’m literally going to be mocked by my own girlfriend because: cuddling up with my girlfriend watching TV.”

Booker, who has consistently placed near the bottom of primary polls, said last month that his campaign had reached the $1.7 million fundraising goal after fearing that it wouldn’t.

“I have some incredible news, team. Last night at 8:16 p.m., we reached our $1.7 million goal,” Sen. Booker said. “I’m so grateful that at the most critical moment of this campaign, thousands of people in all 50 states came together to give us the boost we needed.”