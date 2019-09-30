Cory Booker Meets Fundraising Goal to Stay in 2020 Presidential Race

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday his campaign had reached the $1.7 million fundraising goal by the end of September, allowing him to stay in the race.

“I have some incredible news, team. Last night at 8:16 p.m., we reached our $1.7 million goal,” Booker wrote on Twitter. “I’m so grateful that at the most critical moment of this campaign, thousands of people in all 50 states came together to give us the boost we needed.”

“You put us back on a trajectory where we know we can be competitive,” Booker continued in a tweet to his supporters. “There’s a viable path forward, and I’m staying in this race because I know we can win it.”

In an effort to raise more money and break a fundraising total of $2 million, Booker urged his followers to “not stop now.”

“$1.7 million wasn’t just a goal—it was the real number we knew was necessary for us to continue building an organization that can take us all the way to the White House,” Booker added in a separate tweet. “We have what we need to grow, but let’s not stop now.”

While Booker has qualified for the October debates, he has yet to reach the polling requirement for November. In order to qualify, candidates must receive at least three percent support in at least four national or early-state polls and donations from 165,000 unique donors, including a minimum of 600 donors per state in at least 20 states.

A recent Real Clear Politics poll shows Booker with 1.7 percent support.