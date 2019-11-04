Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Is No. 1 Album in America

Rap megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West has made history with his 11-track Gospel album, Jesus Is King, debuting number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the Grammy-winner’s ninth consecutive number one debut.

Kanye West released the album last month amid a very public promotional tour, in which he’s opened up about his transformation and journey in forging a relationship with God. The “Jesus Walks” crooner’s transformation apparently resonated with Christians across the world, many who have been hungry for a “Christian hip-hop” or gospel album that rivals the mainstream.

As reports indicate, Jesus is King has satisfied their demands, given its “heavy” streaming status. The record’s number 1 debut ties West with rapper Eminem for the most consecutive No. 1 debuts on the chart.

“Kanye West’s Jesus Is King (G.O.O.D./Def Jam) has officially debuted at #1 on the HITS Top 50 Chart,” Hits Daily Double reports. ” The faith-forward set earns 276k—more than triple the #2 record, and the rest of the Top 5 combined.”

The mega-producer has spoken in-depth about his relationship with Christ following his album’s release, describing himself as a “Christian innovator” whose job is to “spread the gospel.”

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Low. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me. I was letting you know all these things but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me.”

“And in that, I’m no longer I’m no longer a slave,” West continued. “I’m a son now. Son of God. I’m free through Christ.”

Over the weekend, West hosted his latest “Sunday Service” program which, according to Curvine Brewington, a pastor at Crossroads Church in Lafayette, saw more than a 1,000 attendees dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ.