Watch: Woody Harrison, Ben Stiller Praise Chris Matthews’ 20 Years on MSNBC

MSNBC host Chris Matthews — who is celebrating his 20-year anniversary with his left-wing show Hardball this November — was showered in praise by celebrities, such as actors Ben Stiller and Woody Harrelson, among others who chimed in.

“Thanks for the shout out, Debra Messing, Woody Harrelson, Ben Stiller, and Michael Moore! #Hardball20” read the Twitter account for Hardball on Monday, alongside a montage video of various celebrities congratulating Matthews for his show reaching its 20-year anniversary.

“Chris, twenty years? I’ve been watching you for twenty years,” noted actress Debra Messing in the celebrity compilation video.

Watch the video below:

“Hey, Chris, it’s Ben Stiller, and I just wanted to say I really love your show. I’m a huge fan. Happy 20th anniversary,” said Ben Stiller.

“Chris, congratulations,” added Woody Harrelson. “Warm greetings to you from Bangkok, at 3:30 in the morning. Twenty years, man, that’s awesome.”

“I just wanted to say congratulations to Chris Matthews, from one Irish Catholic to another,” said far-left documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. “Only one of us is getting into heaven, and I think you know who that is. Ha.”

Last week, on a broadcast of Hardball, Matthews told former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice that former President Obama was so “perfect” that it drove people who do not like successful minorities “crazy.”

“Barack Obama was just a sterling character, his family was such a sterling, perfect family,” insisted Matthews. “They are perfect by any standards of traditional American values. They obeyed all the rules. They weren’t money grubbers.”

“And it drives some people who don’t like the success of anybody that was a minority crazy,” said Matthews, who went on to entertain the bizarre notion that this assessment demonstrated one of the reasons why Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

