Christian Comedian John Crist Cancels Tour, Netflix Special After Admitting to Mistreating Women

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: John Crist attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian comedian John Crist has canceled his tour and a planned Netflix special is on hold after he acknowledged mistreating women.

John Crist, who often skewers evangelical Christian culture in his skits and online videos, apologized in a statement released Thursday for treating “relationships with women far too casually, in some cases recklessly.” He said he has sinned against God and women and hurt many people in the process.

In an article posted on the website for the Christian magazine Charisma, anonymous women accused Crist of trying to kiss them and sending sexually explicit messages.

A Netflix spokesperson said Crist’s special I Ain’t Prayin’ For That is on hold.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.